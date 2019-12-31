Eagles' Daeshon Hall: Shifts to IR, as expected
Hall (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
Hall suffered a torn ACL on the final play of the regular-season finale. His shift to IR opens up a roster spot for the Eagles to sign another running back heading into the playoffs. It's unclear if Hall will be ready for the 2020 season.
