Hall suffered an undisclosed injury in Sunday's win over the Giants, Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Hall is mainly utilized as a reserve option, and he contributes on special teams. Unfortunately, the third-year pro was injured on the final play of the game. The nature of this injury is unclear, but he'll look to shake it off before next week's wild-card playoff game against either the Seahawks or 49ers.

