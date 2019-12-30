Play

Hall suffered a torn ACL during Week 17's win over the Giants, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Hall was carted off the field on the final play of Week 17's regular-season finale. His absence will be a blow to Philadelphia's special teams and defensive end depth. Given the usual recovery timetable of ACL injuries, Hall's status for the beginning of the 2020 season could be on shaky ground.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories