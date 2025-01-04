The Eagles activated Goedert (knee) from injured reserve Saturday, and the tight end doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Giants.

After practicing fully all week, Goedert will be available for his first game action since he suffered a knee injury Week 13 at Baltimore. While many of the Eagles starters won't suit up in the season finale. the team seemingly wants Goedert to get his legs under him in a game scenario in advance of the playoffs. It's unclear how much run he may get Sunday, but Grant Calcaterra and E.J. Jenkins will be Philadelphia's other options at tight end this weekend.