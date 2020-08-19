Goedert is day to day with an upper-body injury, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Goedert, Miles Sanders and Boston Scott were all held out of Wednesday's practice, but there hasn't been any indication that they're in danger of missing Week 1. The Eagles figure to have Joshua Perkins joining Zach Ertz in two-TE formations while Goedert is absent from practice.
