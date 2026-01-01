Goedert (knee) didn't practice Thursday.

Goedert has yet to practice this week due to a knee injury, so the possibility exists that the Eagles keep him on the sideline Week 18 against the Commanders with a home game guaranteed for the first round of the playoffs. Grant Calcaterra, Kylen Granson and Cameron Latu would be the TEs available for more snaps this weekend if Goedert ends up in street clothes.