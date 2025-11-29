Goedert recorded two receptions on four targets for 27 yards in Friday's 24-15 loss to the Bears.

The Eagles' passing game was stalled for much of the game, leading to another game for Goedert. His primary contribution came on a 22-yard catch in garbage time, but A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith otherwise overshadowed him. Goedert now has fewer than 30 receiving yards in five of his last six games and is very dependent on reaching the end zone to be a viable fantasy contributor.