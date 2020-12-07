Goedert caught five of seven targets for 66 yards in Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Packers.

The tight end once again led the Eagles in receiving despite the return of Zach Ertz to the lineup, and a mid-game switch at quarterback to Jalen Hurts. The uncertainty at QB makes it tough to trust any member of the Philly offense right now, especially headed into a Week 14 clash with the Saints, but Goedert has seen at least six targets in four straight games, posting a 21-251-2 line during that stretch.