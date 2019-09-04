Goedert (calf) wasn't listed on the Eagles' first injury report of Week 1.

Goedert made just one appearance during the preseason due to a tight hamstring, but the second-year tight end was confident in his ability to be available for the season opener. With a full practice under his belt, he'll serve as the No. 2 to starter Zach Ertz on Sunday against the Redskins.

