Goedert is being held out of Sunday's practice with a seemingly minor injury to his right arm, Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

There was speculation about a serious injury when Goedert left Saturday's practice, but it now seems he's merely day-to-day. While he didn't participate Sunday, the rookie second-round pick came out on the field to watch practice and was joking around with his teammates. Goedert caught four passes for 66 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's preseason opener against Pittsburgh, making a strong case that he's ready for the No. 2 tight end job. It's an important role in the Philadelphia offense, but not one that's likely to allow for a fantasy impact while Zach Ertz is healthy.