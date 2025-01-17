Goedert (illness) returned to practice Friday, Andrew DiCecco of InsideTheBirds.com reports.

Goedert made a midweek appearance on the Eagles' injury report Thursday as a non-participant due to an illness. Because the bug seemingly was a temporary concern, he may not be in danger of missing Sunday's divisional-round game against the Rams. Ultimately, Friday's practice report will reveal whether or not Goedert heads into the weekend with a designation.