Goedert (illness) returned to practice Friday, Andrew DiCecco of InsideTheBirds.com reports.
Goedert made a midweek appearance on the Eagles' injury report Thursday as a non-participant due to an illness. Because the bug seemingly was a temporary concern, he may not be in danger of missing Sunday's divisional-round game against the Rams. Ultimately, Friday's practice report will reveal whether or not Goedert heads into the weekend with a designation.
More News
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Comes down with illness•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Hauls in TD against Green Bay•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Four grabs in return from IR•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Activated from IR•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: No injury designation•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Status for Week 18 undecided•