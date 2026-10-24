Goedert (knee) is on the field for the start of Saturday's practice, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Goedert missed the first two practices of Week 7 prep while tending to a knee injury, but he's back on the field and in pads for Saturday's session. The Eagles are also dealing with injuries to DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), so Goedert -- if active for Monday night's game against the Cowboys -- would operate in an expanded role in the passing game if either or both of the Eagles' top two wide receivers were to be sidelined.