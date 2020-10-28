The Eagles designated Goedert (ankle) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.
Slowly but surely, a banged-up Eagles pass-catching group is beginning to get healthier. While tight end Zach Ertz (ankle) and wideout DeSean Jackson (ankle) are expected to remain on IR for several more weeks, both Goedert and rookie Jalen Reagor (thumb) have been cleared to resume practicing this week, and Alshon Jeffery (calf/foot) should have a shot at making his season debut Sunday against Dallas. Goedert's return to practice doesn't necessarily mean the Eagles are counting on him being ready to play this weekend, as Wednesday's transaction merely opens up a 21-day window during which the team can evaluate him for a return. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported a few days earlier that Goedert is hopeful to return from IR following the Eagles' Week 9 bye, so Richard Rodgers still looks poised to serve as Philadelphia's top tight end for at least one more game.
