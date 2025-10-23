Goedert (calf) practiced fully Thursday.

One day removed from being limited due to a calf injury Wednesday, Goedert handled every practice rep, signaling that the tight end is good to go for Week 8 action. Meanwhile, WR A.J. Brown (hamstring) remained sidelined but was seen working on the side Thursday, per Bob Brookover of NJ.com. Even if Brown ends up being active Sunday versus the Giants, Goedert could be a bit more featured in the Eagles offense if the former is at less than 100 percent. Goedert has taken full advantage of his 36 targets across six appearances this season, tallying 27 catches for 261 yards and five touchdowns to date.