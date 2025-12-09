Goedert corralled eight of 10 targets for 78 yards in Monday's 22-19 overtime loss to the Chargers.

Goedert was finally unleashed on Monday Night Football after being held to two catches in three consecutive starts. The 30-year-old finished with his best receiving line since posting season highs in receptions (nine), yards (110) and targets (11) against the Giants back in Week 6. Goedert's sporadic usage in 2025 makes him hard to trust on a weekly basis, but Monday's outburst should inspire some hope in fantasy managers for Sunday's tilt against the Raiders.