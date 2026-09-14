Goedert caught four of five targets for 77 yards and two touchdowns Sunday in a 24-22 victory versus Washington.

Goedert looked spry in the first game of his ninth NFL campaign, leading Philadelphia in catches and receiving yards. Even more impressively, he accounted for two of his team's three scores, hauling in a 17-yard TD in the second quarter and a 43-yarder midway through the fourth. Goedert carried over a strong finish to the 2025 campaign, when he caught five touchdowns over his final four contests (including one in the Eagles' wild-card loss to San Francisco). He tallied a career-best 11 touchdowns last year, and despite Philadelphia running a new offense this season, Goedert appears to still be a magnet for Jalen Hurts' throwing scores.