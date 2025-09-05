Goedert brought in all seven targets for 44 yards in the Eagles' 24-20 win over the Cowboys on Thursday night.

Goedert recorded a co-game-high reception total and was second on the Eagles in receiving yards on a night when Jalen Hurts threw for a modest 152 yards. The veteran tight end was peppered with a team-high target tally by Hurts as the Cowboys focused plenty of attention on A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, leading to a productive start to the campaign for Goedert. He should be involved in a complementary capacity at minimum during a Week 2 road Super Bowl rematch with the Chiefs on Sunday, Sept. 14.