Goedert caught his lone target for seven yards in Thursday's 34-13 win over the Giants.

The rookie has seen between 31 and 35 snaps in three straight weeks with no more than two targets. He was still on the field more than any Eagles pass catcher after Zach Ertz, Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor, although Jordan Matthews saw 26, just six fewer than the South Dakota State product. The rookie just isn't likely to be a major part of the offense unless something happens to Ertz and remains more of a dynasty-league target for now.