Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Catches only target in win
Goedert caught his lone target for seven yards in Thursday's 34-13 win over the Giants.
The rookie has seen between 31 and 35 snaps in three straight weeks with no more than two targets. He was still on the field more than any Eagles pass catcher after Zach Ertz, Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor, although Jordan Matthews saw 26, just six fewer than the South Dakota State product. The rookie just isn't likely to be a major part of the offense unless something happens to Ertz and remains more of a dynasty-league target for now.
More News
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Sees just two targets in second straight•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Sees just two targets in loss•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Scores first career touchdown•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Could see more snaps•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Sees just 17 snaps in debut•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Should see more playing time•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 6 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 6, including some guys who...
-
TNF review: Barkley's not enough
Saquon Barkley has been as good as advertised, and it hasn't been enough for the Giants. Chris...