Goedert finished with four receptions (on six targets) for 21 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 32-9 playoff loss to the Buccaneers.

Goedert caught the only touchdown pass Jalen Hurts would throw against the Buccaneers in what turned out to be a dud of a game from the Eagles. The tight end generated some fantasy value for DFS players with his postseason score, putting a nice garnish on an otherwise bland fantasy regular-season campaign (59-592-3). Goedert will look to expand on his new career high of 59 receptions in the final year of his current contract with the Eagles in the upcoming 2024 season.