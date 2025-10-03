Goedert (knee) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Goedert sat out Week 2 at Kansas City due to a knee sprain and then wasn't able to practice Wednesday due to a knee injury. However, he progressed from that DNP to a limited showing Thursday and then handled every rep to end Week 5 prep, thereby clearing him for Sunday's contest. Over the last two games, Goedert has put together a 5-70-3 line on six targets.