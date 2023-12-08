Goedert (forearm) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Dallas.

Goedert returned to practice as a limited participant last Friday -- ultimately missing a loss to the 49ers on Sunday -- and then was listed as a full participant Wednesday through Friday this week. The Eagles likely will put him right back in his usual three-down role, as the forearm fracture presumably didn't have much impact on his conditioning and the upcoming game could end up being the difference between the first seed and fifth seed in the NFC playoffs.