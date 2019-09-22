Goedert (calf) is active for Sunday's game against the Lions.

After putting in a pregame workout, Goedert has been deemed ready to return from a one-game absence. It'll be interesting to see what kind of workload he'll be able to handle on his recovering left calf, but in the end the presence of No. 1 tight end Zach Ertz hinders Goedert's potential to produce.

