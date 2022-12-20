The Eagles activated Goedert (shoulder) from injured reserve to the 53-man roster Tuesday.
Goedert appeared to have a shot at suiting up for Sunday's win over the Bears, but he wasn't ultimately activated for the contest. Now however, as Adam Schefter of ESPN reports, the standout tight end is expected to suit up for Saturday's divisional road matchup against the Cowboys. The extent of Goedert's participation in practice should hint at whether he could have any limitations in his first return to action since Week 10. With Jalen Hurts (shoulder) looking uncertain for Week 16, though, it's also possible Goedert's return could come with Gardner Minshew under center.
