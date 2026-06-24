Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Could see added targets

Goedert's role could expand in 2026 after the Eagles traded A.J. Brown to New England, Glenn Erby of USA Today reports.

Goedert re-signed with Philadelphia via a one-year, $7 million deal this offseason and is coming off a productive 2025 campaign in which he drew 82 targets across 15 games. The veteran tight end finished with 591 receiving yards and a career-high 11 touchdowns, emerging as one of the team's top red-zone threats. Alongside DeVonta Smith and rookie first-round pick Makai Lemon (undisclosed), Goedert projects as one of the primary beneficiaries of Brown's departure. Dontayvion Wicks, Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore are also expected to compete for a larger share of the passing game.