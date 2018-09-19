Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Could see more snaps
Offensive coordinator Mike Groh said he wants to get Goedert more involved, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. "We have a talented player in Dallas, and we need to find more ways, as you stated, to get him involved," Groh said Tuesday. "We need to get him involved more. We had some extenuating circumstances the other day, for a variety of reasons."
After logging just 17 snaps on offense in each of his first two games, Goedert should see his role expand out of sheer necessity while the Eagles deal with a slew of injuries at wide receiver. The team has largely relied on three-wide formations during Doug Pederson's tenure as head coach, but the current personnel hints at greater use of two-TE formations, at least until Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) is ready to play. Regardless, it's hard to imagine Goedert averaging more than two or three catches per week unless Zach Ertz misses time with an injury.
