Goedert sustained a fractured left ankle in Sunday's 23-23 tie with the Bengals and is expected to miss an extended period of time, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Goedert would miss "some time" with the injury, though the coach didn't offer any specifics regarding the nature of the ankle issue, nor did he put a firm estimate on how long the tight end would be sidelined. With the news that Goedert is dealing with a fracture rather than a sprain to his left ankle, the 25-year-old looks to be a strong candidate for short-term injured reserve at the very least, which would result in a three-game absence. Fellow tight end Zach Ertz could absorb some extra targets while Goedert is on the mend, but there may be plenty of looks up for grabs among the Eagles' pass-catching corps with wideout Jalen Reagor (thumb) set to remain sidelined during the Eagles' Week 4 game in San Francisco. Alshon Jeffery (foot), DeSean Jackson (hamstring) and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (lower body) may also be at risk of missing that contest.