Goedert is not participating in the early portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media due to a knee sprain, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

Goedert's official practice status will be revealed alongside Wednesday's injury report, but it appears to starting tight end will be listed as either limited or a non-participant. Grant Calcaterra will be the Eagles' next man up at tight end in the event that Goedert is unable to gain clearance in time for Sunday's road matchup against the Chiefs.