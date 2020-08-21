Goedert reportedly has a hairline fracture in one of his thumbs, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.

The good news is that the tight end may be able return to practice next week, possibly sporting a splint on his injured thumb at that time. Fellow tight end Zach Ertz (upper body) is day-to-day himself, leaving extra practice reps for Josh Perkins, Noah Togiai and Caleb Wilson.