Goedert reportedly has a hairline fracture in one of his thumbs, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.
The good news is that the tight end may be able return to practice next week, possibly sporting a splint on his injured thumb at that time. Fellow tight end Zach Ertz (upper body) is day-to-day himself, leaving extra practice reps for Josh Perkins, Noah Togiai and Caleb Wilson.
More News
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Added to injury list•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Punched at restaurant, avoids injury•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Paces pass catchers in loss•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Tallies 65 yards in Week 17 win•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Headed for busy afternoon•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Grabs TD in crucial win•