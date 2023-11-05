Goedert went to the locker room during Sunday's game against the Cowboys to have his right arm examined, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

At the end of a 28-yard catch and run late in the third quarter, Goedert remained on the turf and was tended to by Eagles trainers before leaving the field. If he's unable to return, he'll come out of Week 9 with three receptions (on four targets) for 50 yards and no touchdowns. With Grant Calcaterra (concussion) inactive, Jack Stoll and Albert Okwuegbunam are the team's healthy and available tight ends.