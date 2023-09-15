Goedert brought in six of seven targets for 22 yards in the Eagles' 34-28 win over the Vikings on Thursday night.

On the bright side, Goedert recorded his first six grabs of the season, a tally that also served as a team-high figure. The talented tight end did all his work close to the line of scrimmage, however, and nine of his yards came on one reception. Goedert's meager production thus far appears to largely be circumstantial, as Jalen Hurts has thrown for under 200 yards in each of the first two game. The sixth-year pro will look to make more of an impact in a Week 3 Monday night road matchup against the Buccaneers on Sept. 25.