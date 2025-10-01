Goedert was held out of practice Wednesday due to a knee injury.

Goedert sat out Week 2 due to a sprained knee but otherwise has played in the Eagles' three other games this season, combining for a 12-114-3 line on 13 targets. He's also earned at least a 75 percent snap share on all three occasions. It's unclear if the current injury is related to the previous one, but after a DNP to begin Week 5 prep, he'll have opportunities Thursday and Friday to prove his health ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos.