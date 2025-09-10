Goedert (knee) didn't practice Wednesday.

Per Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia, Goedert is dealing with a knee sprain in the wake of the Eagles' season-opening win against the Cowboys, leaving his status uncertain for Sunday's showdown on the road with the Chiefs. The injury isn't believed to be a long-term concern, but the Eagles clearly are exercising caution with their No. 1 TE. Goedert will have two more chances to mix into drills this week before Philadelphia potentially makes a ruling on his status for Week 2. Grant Calcaterra and Kylen Granson are the current healthy options at the position on the active roster.