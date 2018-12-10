Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Draws five targets, reaches paydirt
Goedert corralled four of five targets for 44 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 29-23 overtime loss to the Cowboys.
With the Dallas defense successfully keying in on top tight end Zach Ertz (five catches for 38 yards on eight targets), Goedert took on a more meaningful role in the passing attack. Goedert cashed in late in the fourth quarter with a three-yard touchdown reception -- his first since Week 8 -- and nearly added another score to his ledger later in the period. After Dallas answered Goedert's touchdown with a 75-yard catch and run from Amari Cooper, the rookie appeared to tie up the game when he responded with a 75-yard score of his own with around three minutes remaining. Unfortunately, Goedert was called for pass interference on a dubious push off against Dallas safety Jeff Heath, negating the big gain. Though the penalty robbed him of a monstrous outing, Goedert's solid showing has his stock trending up for the final three weeks of the regular season.
