Goedert (lower leg/ankle) caught his lone target for a 15-yard gain Sunday in the Eagles' 23-9 win over the Cowboys.

Playing for the first time since suffering a high-ankle sprain and fractured tibia in a Sept. 27 win over the Bengals, Goedert was thrust into a sizable role in his return to the lineup. Goedert played 53 of the Eagles' 63 offensive snaps in the victory, but Carson Wentz didn't pepper him with targets, with the quarterback instead spreading the ball around liberally between seven different pass catchers. With a Week 9 bye on tap, Goedert's involvement in the passing game should increase in the back half of the Eagles' schedule, especially with Zach Ertz (ankle) likely to miss at least a couple more games.