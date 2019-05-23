Goedert said spring practices have been much easier in his second pro season, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports. "I'm not thinking as much," Goedert said. "Just being able to kind of play free, having a year with the offense made it a lot easier going out there. Now I can just focus on things I want to get better at [rather] than learning the playbook."

Goedert made a strong case for a larger role with a 33-334-4 receiving line on 44 targets his rookie season, but it will be tough to find regular snaps for everyone in a pass-catching corps that also includes tight end Zach Ertz and wide receivers Alshon Jeffery (rib), DeSean Jackson, Nelson Agholor and JJ Arcega-Whiteside. The Eagles already upped their use of two-TE formations to accommodate Goedert last season, and they could be headed for another increase if he looks good throughout the spring and summer. Even if it doesn't lead to steady target volume early in the year, Goedert's efficient production from 2018 suggests he'd be a valuable fantasy commodity if Ertz were to miss time with an injury.