Goedert had to go to the locker room during warmups prior to Sunday's game against the Falcons, suggesting a possible injury, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

If Goedert is unable to suit up, that would leave Zach Ertz as Philadelphia's only tight end in uniform for this Sunday Night Football matchup. Goedert was spotted on the sideline in uniform but without a helmet during pregame introductions, casting further doubt on his availability.