Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Expects to be ready for Week 1
Goedert, who is dealing with tightness in his calf, expects to be full-go by the time the regular season rolls around, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.
He caught 33 passes for 334 yards and four TDs as a rookie last season and is clearly behind Zach Ertz (who caught 116 passes last year) in the Eagles' tight end pecking order. If Ertz suffers an injury of his own down the road, Goedert would merit immediate fantasy attention.
