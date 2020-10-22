Goedert (ankle) is on track to potentially come off injured reserve Week 10 for the Eagles' game against the Giants on Nov. 15, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

While coach Doug Pederson acknowledged Wednesday that Goedert is progressing well from the fractured left ankle that he sustained Sept. 27, the Eagles have yet to designate him to return from injured reserve. Unless Goedert is cleared to return to practice in the days following Thursday's home game versus the Giants, he likely won't warrant any serious consideration to play in the Eagles' Week 8 matchup with the Cowboys before the team heads into its bye Week 9. Fellow tight end Zach Ertz is also projected to miss 4-to-6 weeks after injuring his ankle last Sunday, which likely leaves Richard Rodgers to serve as the top option at the position for the Eagles' two games before the bye.