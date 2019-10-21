Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Finds end zone in defeat
Goedert (undisclosed) had to leave Sunday's contest early, but promptly re-entered the game and finished with four receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown in a 37-10 loss to Dallas.
The Eagles' second dynamic tight end suffered an injury scare in the early going, but he only missed a few plays before coming back to post his best stat line of the season. Goedert led all Philadelphia receivers in receptions, yards and touchdowns for the first time in his career. The 24-year-old had been a non-factor early in the year, but he has been coming on strong with nine receptions, 117 yards and Sunday's touchdown over his last two contests. Zach Ertz remains the top tight end in this passing attack, but coach Doug Pederson may be trending towards more formations with two tight ends to aid a wide receiving corps that has taken a beating this season. It's too early to give Goedert a high fantasy floor so long as Ertz is healthy, so expectations should be kept in check heading into Sunday's road matchup against the Bills.
