Goedert caught three passes for 26 yards and one touchdown on four targets against Washington on Sunday.

Goedert briefly left the game with a shin issue but returned shortly afterward. Goedert is a good player and like most weeks he made efficient use of his workload Sunday, but as a pass catcher he might be a tad overqualified for the target count the Philadelphia offense can offer him. At the very least it will be difficult for Goedert to draw heavy usage when DeVonta Smith (eight catches for 169 yards and one touchdown on 12 targets) and A.J. Brown (five catches for 85 yards and one touchdown 10 targets) produce like they did against Washington. If one of those two should see lighter usage in a given game then that would likely open up more opportunity for Goedert. Through three games Goedert has 11 receptions for 168 yards and one touchdown on 14 targets.