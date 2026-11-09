Goedert caught five of six targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 19-11 loss to the Giants.

Goedert finished one catch and 11 yards shy of Makai Lemon's team-leading totals in Joe Milton's first start for the Eagles. Both of Goedert's touchdowns this season came back in Week 1, and the Eagles have since changed QBs twice. Goedert's best result in the three games started by Tanner McKee was a six-catch, 61-yard outing, so the veteran TE has remained consistent even as the offense around him falls apart due to injuries. Milton, McKee and rookie fifth-round pick Cole Payton are all potential candidates to start in Week 11 against the Steelers after Philadelphia's Week 10 bye.