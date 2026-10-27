Goedert secured five of seven targets for 48 yards in the Eagles' 38-21 loss to the Cowboys on Monday night.

On a night when both DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) were sidelined, Goedert served as an even more important target than usual. The veteran tight end finished second in all of receptions, receiving yards and targets for the Eagles on the night, and he's now recorded at least five catches in three consecutive games. Goedert has 24 targets over that span as well, and he should remain similarly busy in a Week 8 road matchup against the Commanders on Sunday night.