Play

Goedert caught five of six targets for 55 yards in Sunday's 37-27 win over the Redskins.

Philadelphia's backup tight end continues to play a sizable role in the offense with all of the team's injuries at the wide receiver position. Goedert has now totaled at least three receptions in each of his past nine games, and this was his third time topping 50 yards in that stretch.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories