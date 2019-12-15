Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Five grabs in win
Goedert caught five of six targets for 55 yards in Sunday's 37-27 win over the Redskins.
Philadelphia's backup tight end continues to play a sizable role in the offense with all of the team's injuries at the wide receiver position. Goedert has now totaled at least three receptions in each of his past nine games, and this was his third time topping 50 yards in that stretch.
More News
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Gets six targets in win•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Second-leading receiver in loss•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Targeted eight times in loss•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Grabs lone Philly TD in loss•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Makes four catches in win•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Outplays Ertz again•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Injury reaction: Next Viking up
Dalvin Cook's shoulder injury was an issue yet again in Week 15, and this time, the Vikings...
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Ryan, Rodgers?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers...
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...