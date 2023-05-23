Goedert has been spending more time with the Eagles wide receivers this spring to work on his routes and releases, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports reports.

The tight end said he started spending more time with the WRs last season and has continued with it during/after spring workouts. Goedert caught 79.7 percent of his targets last year and had career highs for catches and yards per game -- 4.6 for 58.5 -- but he missed five straight weeks with a shoulder injury and finished at 55/702/3, down from 56/830/4 in 15 games the year before. He could have a career year in 2023 without a significant increase in target share if the Philadelphia offense remains elite and Goedert simply has better luck with TDs and/or injuries. He remains the third option in the passing game, behind WRs A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and potentially facing a bit more competition for short passes following the trade for RB D'Andre Swift.