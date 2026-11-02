Goedert caught all four of his targets for 30 yards and added a two-yard run in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Commanders.

Goedert has 15 catches for 139 receiving yards in three games since Tanner McKee took over as Philadelphia's starting QB, but the veteran TE has now gone five consecutive appearances without a TD after scoring 13 times in the span of 15 regular-season appearances through Week 1 of this season. Goedert had a ball bounce off his hands for an interception in the second half, but the play was negated by a defensive penalty, removing what would have been the lone blemish on Goedert's otherwise clean, though unimpressive, stat sheet. He'll try to snap his touchdown drought in Week 9 against the Giants.