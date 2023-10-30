Goedert secured four of seven targets for 36 yards in the Eagles' 38-31 win over the Commanders on Sunday.

Goedert saw the top wideout duo of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith garner the majority of Jalen Hurts' attention, as he finished a distant third in receptions and receiving yards to his pair of talented teammates. The veteran tight end's middling yardage number was his first tally below 40 since Week 4 against this same Commanders squad, but he could be more involved in a Week 9 home showdown against the Cowboys.