Goedert caught four of his eight targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 33-26 loss to Arizona.

Goedert's day was almost much better, as he was twice targeted in the end zone on the Eagles' penultimate drive, but he couldn't reel in either chance. The 25-year-old led the team in targets for a second-straight week, although this time Jalen Reagor saw eight, as well. The third-year vet also saw more snaps than any offensive skill player and 11 more than Zach Ertz.