Goedert caught four of six targets for 55 yards in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Giants.

Making his return from a four-game absence due to a knee injury, Goedert shook off any rust fairly quickly despite the fact that he was catching passes from Tanner McKee rather than Jalen Hurts (concussion). The Eagles are optimistic about Hurts' chances of suiting up next weekend in a wild-card clash against the Packers, but Goedert should have a significant role in the offense regardless of who is under center. Through 10 regular-season appearances in 2024, Goedert caught 42 of 52 targets for 496 yards and two TDs.