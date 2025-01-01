Goedert (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's walk-through practice.

The Eagles designated Goedert for return from injured reserve Wednesday, but despite being unhindered in his first on-field work since landing on IR on Dec. 7, he doesn't seem likely to be available Sunday. Head coach Nick Sirianni has already said that many of the team's starters -- including quarterback Jalen Hurts (concussion) and running back Saquon Barkley -- won't play in Week 18, and Goedert presumably fits in that group, too. Still, Goedert's ability to practice after missing the minimum four games is a good sign that his return from IR is imminent, even if it doesn't happen until the wild-card round.