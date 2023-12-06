Goedert (forearm) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report.

Goedert made his second on-field appearance since fracturing his right forearm back in Week 9, though Wednesday's session was a walk-through rather than a traditional practice. Prior to suffering the injury, Goedert never fell below a 76 percent snap share on a weekly basis, resulting in a 38-410-2 receiving line on 52 targets in nine games. Assuming he suits up Sunday at Dallas, Goedert should be poised for a similar workload alongside wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.